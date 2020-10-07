Gujarat is Modi's soul, says Rupani

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief C R Paatil on Wednesday addressed a virtual rally to celebrate the start of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20th year in public office without a break.

Though Modi is now a resident of the national capital, Gujarat is his soul, Rupani said.

Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day in 2001 and continued in that office till he became prime minister in 2014.

In his speech, broadcast live on Facebook, Rupani termed Modi as a prime minister with a '56-inch chest'.

'Terrorist attacks have become a thing of the past under Modi's rule. Earlier, bomb blasts used to happen frequently. But Modi took firm action against terrorists and eliminated them,' he said.

'For the first time, India has seen a PM with56-inch chest,' he added.

Rupani also listed several big-ticket projects completed during Modi's tenure as chief minister and later as prime minister, such as Sabarmati Riverfront, 24-hour electricity supply in Gujarat villages, RoRo Ferry service and the Statue Of Unity.

'It was Modi who finished the Narmada project by giving permission to install gates on Sardar Sarovar Dam on the 17th day of assuming the office of PM.

'Gujarat is PM Modi's soul. Even today, while sitting in Delhi, he remains concerned about Gujarat to ensure that the state does not lag behind,' said Rupani.

He also referred to the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, saying that Modi followed 'Raj Dharma' (ruler's duty).

'After post-Godhra riots, Gujarat became riot-free.

Riots were rampant under the Congress rule. But Modi stopped riots completely,' said Rupani.

'After the Godhra incident, opponents used all kinds of derogatory words for Modi. But he remained unfazed.

Instead he used the stones thrown at him to build a staircase to climb up,' the chief minister said.

State BJP chief Paatil praised the prime minister, claiming that his decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown to fight coronavirus significantly reduced thedeath toll.

Referring to the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Paatil said, 'India under Modi sent a strong message to China by starting preparations for a potential war. The world has now realised that India has the ability to tackle China singlehandedly.' PTI PJT PD KRK KRK