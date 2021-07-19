Gujarat HC First to Live-Stream Court Proceedings, CJI Says Supreme Court to Start Soon

In a step towards ensuring transparency and openness in the Indian judiciary, the Gujarat High Court has become the first high court to begin live-streaming of court proceedings after Chief Justice NV Ramana launched the live broadcast of the court functioning on Saturday and said the Supreme Court will start the same soon.

Chief Justice NV Ramana had launched the live streaming of Gujarat High Court proceedings and also released the Gujarat High Court (Live Streaming of Court Proceedings) Rules, 2021 in the presence of Chief Justice of Gujarat High court Vikram Nath and Justice DY Chandrachud and other judges of the high court.

The CJI said the judicial system had always been open to allowing general public witness court proceedings and with live-streaming, the access to justice will become a true reality, when litigants and interested parties get to witness, understand and comprehend justice dispensation first hand. The live streaming of court proceedings will remove misconceptions about the justice delivery system, the CJI added.

Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Vikram Nath said the HC judges unanimously decided to go in for live broadcast of the proceedings.

The Gujarat High Court started hearing the cases live on YouTube on an experimental basis from October 26, 2020.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had allowed the live streaming of cases of national importance on the basis of the judgment of Swapnil Tripathi VS Supreme Court. The court had said, “Live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings at least in respect to cases of Constitutional and national importance, having an impact on the public at large or on a large number of people in India, maybe a good beginning”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here