Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live Telecast of Gujarat vs Mumbai on Hotstar

After Nagpur, the action now shifts to Ahmedabad in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. And it will be home team Gujarat Fortunegiants up against U Mumba. The free live streaming Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba PKL 5 match 23 will be available online on HotStar. The match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba PKL 5 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and is the only match of the night.

Ahmedabad leg of PKL 5 opens with newcomers Gujarat facing former champions U Mumba. With two wins from three matches, U Mumba are at the second place and have accumulated ten points so far. On the other hand, Gujarat find themselves on fourth with eight points from three matches. Also Check- Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Points Table

The Suresh Hegde-led Gujarat Fortunegiants have won one, lost one and tied one match so far. The team has struggled to get going after registering a win in their first game against Dabang Delhi KC.

The 2015 Champions, U Mumba, after losing the opening match to Puneri Paltan have bounced back in style. The Anup Kumar-led side defeated Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC in their last two games. Also Check- Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Schedule

Squad:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sukesh Hegde (c), Amit Rathi, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Rakesh Narwal, Sachin, Sultan Dange, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Vikas Kale, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Seong Ryeol Kim.

U Mumba: Anup Kumar (c), Darshan Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane Shabeer Bappu, Shrikant Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Surender Singh, Dong Ju Hong, E Subash, Hadi Oshtorak, Kuldeep Singh, Shiv Om, Yong Joo Ok.