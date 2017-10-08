Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017

New Delhi: Being the weekend, once again we will have two matches in the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. In match one of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Patna Pirates. In another game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle Puneri Paltan.

Match Timing

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates PKL 5 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST while Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan takes place at 9 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

Both the matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar.

Quick Preview

Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the night and it will be the battle between two heavyweights. Gujarat Fortunegiants already sit at the top of the Zone A points table, while Patna Pirates will be aiming for a win which will take them to the top position in Zone B. Gujarat will be confident about facing the Pirates having beaten them in their last meeting.

In the other match of the night, home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan. Panthers have won 3 of its last 8 matches, while Puneri Paltan has won 5 of its last 9 matches and is in good form. When the two teams previously met, earlier in the league, it was the Jaipur Pink Panthers who came out on top by a slender margin of two points.