Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live Telecast of Gujarat vs Haryana on Hotstar

Watch free live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur in Zone A. This will be the third match for both Bulls and Thalaivas. The PKL 5 match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. One can also catch free LIVE streaming online on HotStar. The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

The last time these two teams faced each other, the match ended in a draw 27-27. There was nothing separating both the -teams as they showed resilience and patience in avoiding defeat. Both these teams are undefeated in both their matches which they have played.

Also Check: Pro Kabaddi 2017 Schedule: Get PKL 5 Timetable With Match Timings, Dates & Venue Details

Gujarat Fortunegiants had started their Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2017 campaign with a close win of 26-20 over Dabang Delhi last week on Tuesday. In their last match, Haryana captain Surender Nada was the stand out performer between two teams with strong defences. Surender bagged seven tackle points to rescue his team, while Vikash Khandola (seven points) was the key raider for them.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Full Squads And Players List of All PKL 5 Teams

For Gujarat, who had a 20-13 lead in the 28th minute, substitute Mahendra Rajput was the main contributor with five raiding points. Indian defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal got three tackling points each. Looking back at their first match, it appears both these teams will be eyeing for a victory.

Squads

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Raiders- Amit Rathi, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Rakesh Narwal, Sachin, Sukesh Hegde, Sultan Dange.

Defenders- Abozar Mohajer Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Vikas Kale.

All Rounders- Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Seong Ryeol Kim.

Haryana Steelers

Raiders- Ashish Chhokar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Khomsan Thongkham, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sonu Narwal, Surjeet Singh, Vikash Khandola, Wazir Singh.

Defenders- Babu M, Jeeva Gopal, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, Mohit Chhillar, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikas.

All Rounders- David Shilisia J Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar Rathee, Kuldeep Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Parmod Narwal.