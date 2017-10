Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi PKL 5: Gujarat Thrash Delhi 42-22

Gujarat Fortunegiants are top of the table in Zone A with 67 points from 18 matches. Dabang Delhi are rooted to the bottom of the table with 31 points after 19 matches.

Chennai: Gujarat Fortunegiants made short work of Dabang Delhi, posting a crushing 42-22 win in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 at Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Sachin and Chandran Ranjit combined to score 20 raid points for Gujarat. It was yet another dismal showing by the team from Delhi as it crashed to their 14th defeat in the campaign. Dabang Delhi’s defence was terrible as they scored just four points.

Gujarat made a blistering start and led 4-1 in the fourth minute with Sachin scoring two raid points. Delhi forced a super tackle in the sixth minute to trail 3-9.

In the next minute, Gujarat inflicted an allout to lead 12-3. Sachin and Ranjit continued to pile on points for Gujarat as they led 17-5 after 12 minutes.

Dabang Delhi raiders couldn’t keep up with Gujarat defence whereas their defenders were finding it difficult to contain the opposition raiders.

Gujarat inflicted the second all out of the match in the 15th minute to lead 23-7. Sriram made a two-point raid in the 18th minute as Delhi trailed 9-27 at the end of the first half.

Abolfazl was the lone spark for Delhi in the second half as he got raid points for his team. In the 25th minute, Gujarat forced another all out to lead 38-15. Gujarat Fortunegiants stepped off the gas in the last ten minutes of the match and scored just four points.

Delhi couldn’t capitalise on that and scored seven points in the last 10 minutes. Gujarat Fortunegiants ran out comfortable winners as they won the match 42-22.

