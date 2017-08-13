Gujarat defeat Jaipur in PKL contest

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Gujarat Fortunegiants registered their third victory on the trot in the home leg to defeat Jaipur Pinkpanthers 27-20 at Trasstadia Arena here on Sunday to further firm their top spot in Zone A of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Home team raider Sachin (seven points), along with defenders Fazel Atrachali (four points), Abozar Mighani (four points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (three points) combined to produce an all-round show.

For Jaipur, who are at the last spot in their zone, none of the players looked in form, with skipper Manjeet Chillar (three points) and Pawan Kumar (three points) scoring the most for their side.

After couple of empty initial raids from both the sides, Jasvir Singh broke the deadlock for Jaipur. Chillar later started showing his dominance on the opposition mat clinching couple of points from raid but failed to help his side take lead by half time.

For the home side, youngster Rohit Gulia earned the first point on board through his successful raid. Later Iranian heavy weight defender Atrachali picked up some vital points to keep the scoreboard ticking for his side.

Both the sides got 10 points each at the end of first half.

The second half started on even note with both the sides doing equally well through their raids and defence disallowing the opponents to take lead.

The initial slender 13-11 lead for the home side was provided by their raider Sachin who managed to pull out two points through his fast pace and movement inside the opposition mat.

Adding to that, the debutant side also pulled out some incredible tackles on their defence thanks to Abozar Mighani and Parvesh Bhainswal as Gujarat enforced an all-out on the Jaipur outfit.

The Jaipur outfit failed to get going and conceded plenty of points through their loose defence and unsuccessful raids helping the opposition take a 21-14 lead with less than nine minutes to play.

Later, Gujarat just had to consolidate their position to earn a crucial win.

