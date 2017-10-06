Gujarat beat Jaipur in PKL-5

Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) In the first intra-zone wildcard match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 here on Friday.

It was a closely-fought encounter but Gujarat held their nerve as they inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to win the match. Chandran Ranjit scored seven raid points for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat are top of the table in Zone A with 72 points from 19 matches while Jaipur are fifth with 45 points from 16 matches.

--IANS

tri/dg