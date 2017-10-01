Gujarat: 24-Year-Old Dalit Youth Beaten Up For Sporting Moustache

Gandhinagar, October 1: In yet another shocking incident, a dalit youth was allegedly beaten up by few upper caste people for sporting a moustache in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Reportedly, three persons from the darbar community allegedly abused and assaulted 24-year-old Piyush Parmar, as they didn’t like the youth sporting a moustache. The incident took place when […]

Gandhinagar, October 1: In yet another shocking incident, a dalit youth was allegedly beaten up by few upper caste people for sporting a moustache in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Reportedly, three persons from the darbar community allegedly abused and assaulted 24-year-old Piyush Parmar, as they didn’t like the youth sporting a moustache.

The incident took place when Parmar, who works with a private firm in Gandhinagar, and his cousin Digant Maheria, were returning to their home after enjoying garba at their village when some people started hurling casteist abuses at them.

“As it was dark, we could not see them. When we went near the place from where the voice was coming, we found three members of the darbar community there. Just to avoid any scuffle, we ignored them. They followed us to our house and started abusing us again. They first assaulted my cousin Digant and then started beating me, repeatedly asking me how you can sport a moustache despite coming from a lower caste community,” Parmar said.

The police has lodged a complaint under the atrocities act against the trio from the same village, identified as Mayursinh Vaghela, Rahul Vikramsinh Serathia and Ajitsinh Vaghela.