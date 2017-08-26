Gujarat: 2 fishing boats collide off Okha coast, Coast Guard hovercraft rescues crew

Two fishing boats collided in shallow waters near Samiyani island off Okha coast in Gujarat. Owing to the collision, Indian Coast guard was called in for assistance. However, all the 13 crewmen of the two boats were safe.

A coastguard official today said that an information about the collision of two Indian fishing boats was reported by Fisheries department yesterday.

The Coast Guard on ascertaining details activated their search and rescue network.

It was later established that an Indian fishing boat named IFB Vaman Dev due to machinery failure had asked towing assistance from IFB Tulsi-I.

While towing, IFB Tulsi lost propulsion due to entangling of fishing nets in her propeller due to which the two boats collided and grounded off Smaiyani Island around 1.5 nautical miles away from Okha jetty.

A Coast Guard Hovercraft was diverted immediately to render assistance to the crew of these boats stranded in the waters.

