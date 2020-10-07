    Jammu & Kashmir | 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian Area: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 7, 2020

    Team Latestly

    Mumbai, October 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounting a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by levelled the "coward" jibe at him while addressing a gathering in Haryana. He accused the PM of adopting a meek border policy amidst the aggression shown by China.

    In tragic news, Eddie Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.

    Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), received an additional investment of Rs 5,512.50 crore on Tuesday. The funding comes from the reputed Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), which bought a 1.2 percent stake in RRVL.

    India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry, this has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7 percent. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/UTs reporting recovery rate higher than the national average.

