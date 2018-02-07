Guinness World Records attempted for playing Ice Hockey tournament at highest altitude

Attempting a Guinness World Records for playing Ice Hockey tournament at a Highest Altitude, two days Ice Hockey Tournament was organised in Changtang region. As many as six teams including five International teams from Canada, Germany, Russia and India are participating in the tournament. The tournament was jointly organized by Ladakh Winter Sports Club (LWSC), Hockey Foundation and Lalook Winter Sports Association. The natural Ice Hockey Rink was prepared at the altitude of 14050 feet above sea level and is located at a distance of 160 Km from Leh. This International standard Ice Hockey Rink is certified by Geological Survey of India.