Guillermo del Toro to open cinema named after him

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Oscar-nominated director Guillermo del Toro is slated to open a new cinema named after him in Guadalajara, his hometown, on March 10.

He will open the cinema at Guadalajara Fest, reports variety.com.

"Hopefully, he'll have a few Oscars in tow," said Guadalajara Film Festival director Ivan Trujillo.

The new cinema is one of several that the city is building to improve the festival's offer. Del Toro's acclaimed fable "The Shape of Water" has received 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 4 here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

