Guidelines on River Centric Urban Planning circulated to all States: Centre in LS

ANI
·1-min read
Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel (File Photo)
Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): To assist urban local bodies, the departments of Urban Development and the State Town and Country Planning in taking action to conserve and preserve rivers, water bodies, and flood plains, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in the month of May published the "River Centric Urban Planning Guidelines", the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha regarding River conservation masterplans in cities, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said, "The National Water Policy, 2012 includes a section on conservation of rivers. It also mentions that encroachments and diversion of water bodies must not be allowed and restoration must be promoted to the extent feasible."

He informed that realizing the significance of preserving the flood plains and ensuring planned development in the vicinity of rivers, the Guidelines on River Centric Urban Planning has been circulated by MoHUA to all the States/UTs, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"Further, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, in order to mainstream river sensitivity into long term processes have urged Urban Local Bodies to incorporate river conservation plans when they prepare their City Master Plans/Development Plans. A guidance document titled "Strategic Guidelines for making river-sensitive Master Plans" has also been developed to help city planners integrate river cleaning into the Master Plans," he added. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • COVID-19: 26 fresh cases, 2 deaths in Haryana

    Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,641, while 26 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,982, according to a bulletin.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • Mumbai Covid-19: Mask Refuseniks Have Made BMC Richer by Rs 62 Crore So Far

    Till June 24, Mumbaikars had coughed up roughly around Rs 58 crore.