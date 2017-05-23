Your Guide to a Luxury Holiday at Queensland

If you are looking for a luxury holiday, Queensland is the perfect destination for you

If you are looking for a luxury holiday, Queensland is the perfect destination for you. From private yacht charters, designer suites, private island hotels, panoramic golf courses and bespoke dining experiences, you will be spoilt for choice on the island.

With the Great Barrier Reef as the backdrop, the beauty of the place will leave you asking for more. You can fly to Whitsundays from Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne or Cairnsinto Hamilton Island or Proserpine airport and enter the Island of Great Barrier Reef.

Here are 10 indulgence experiences on these islands you must not miss:

1. Glide over Hill Inlet and Whitsunday Islands in a seaplane

Considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, allow yourself to be whisked away on a private seaplane for the day.

2. Enjoy an unforgettable golfing experience

Just 10 minutes away from Hamilton Island, the 18-hole course designed by golf champion, Peter Thomson, is sure to give you an unforgettable golfing experience.

3. Private picnic on Langford Island

Locate just off Hayman Island, at the far end of the Whitsunday Islands, Langford Island is perfect place for a day out. You can also indulge in snorkelling or swimming here.

4. Scuba Dive in the Reef

Plunge into the water and swim amidst fishes, while marvelling the wonder of nature. If you haven't tried scuba dive before, now’s a good time to do a basic course.

5. Fishing Charters on Lizard Island

Home to plenty of monitor lizards, Lizard Island is ideal location for private fishing, diving and snorkelling charters.