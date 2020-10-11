As Guftagoo goes off air on Rajya Sabha TV, host Irfan weighs in on its historic run and state of film journalism today

Right when I graduated from school, a film celebrity chat show began airing on Rajya Sabha TV. Guftagoo with Irfan steered clear of any film promotion, PR plugs, and gossip at a time when entertainment journalism was charging in the opposite direction. The show became a film archive unto itself so much so that a filmmaker-friend, an engineering dropout, considers Guftagoo his 'film school.'

Earlier this week, Irfan put all speculation to rest when he confirmed that RSTV has decided to discontinue the show. While he claimed no reason was pulling the plug has been provided, he does not intend to pursue the revival the show on YouTube, as much as he is keen on keeping Guftagoo rolling.

In an exclusive interview or guftagoo, Irfan looks back at his nine-year-long journey as the show host, the celebrities who continue to evade him, and why a Hindi show on a public broadcast channel did not become a celebrity destination in the era of public relations and corporatisation.

Edited excerpts below

*

Guftagoo has enjoyed an uninterrupted run for nine years, probably the longest for an Indian film celebrity chat show. If you look back, what kept you going?

Firstly, there was never a restriction from the organisation. I got the autonomy to bring guests of my choosing and question them unfettered. I was acutely aware that since the channel is operated by the Upper House of Parliament, I had to keep the questions within the framework of its mandate. I never abused the freedom to make the content of the show violate the ethics of journalism, and humanity in general.

In a personal capacity, how did you find the motivation to sustain the frequency and integrity of the show?

Mujhe ismei sukh milta hai, anand milta hai. Conversation, baatein, guftagoo, is an integral part of my journey. When you engage in a conversation, you build a deeper connect with time, emotions and the relations around you. Now, whether that conversation is on TV, radio or at a chai ki dukan, it bears its own relevance. The millennial generation isn't as aware of this not because they've deliberately overlooked it, but because there's no one to inform them of the core strength conversation can lend to a person.

There's increasing intolerance in society because there's dearth of conversation. There has to be a will to acknowledge that my views are different from yours, and we are allowed to disagree with each other. Matbhed hona chahiye, manbhed nahi (counter, not conflict). Otherwise, there is no need for a democracy. You may give it another word since tolerance is a tainted and loaded term today. But it has become rampant after Liberalisation, and more recently, after the emergence of fascism.

If one keeps the sukh and anand aside, what have you learnt or acquired over the course of Guftagoo?

There's always a grain of new learning in every conversation. Every success story has a guiding philosophical principle. The person may not be even aware of that strength but it serves as the lighthouse that guides them. It's fitting that Guftagoo had a home on Rajya Sabha TV because the foundation of a democracy is that every life is important. Whether you're from an affluent background or a socially and economically deprived class, there always comes a point in every person's life where they've to choose between self-destruction and persistence. And it is their choice that makes them successful. It doesn't matter then whether you were born with a silver spoon or not.

In the past few years, has it been increasingly challenging to bring guests to the show, given the presence of multiple middlemen in the industry today, like the celebrity managers and PRs?

That's an important question. You will agree that once the guest is in front of you, it's rather easy to engage in a good conversation. But to bring them to the show is the toughest task. If you can do that, you can overcome any other obstacle in the world. You must've noticed that in the playlist of over 400 episodes that we have, there is a certain homogeneity to it. If given a choice, I'd have decided to talk to say, only music composers in the next three months. Similarly, another three months for singers, and then for A-list stars. Then I wouldn't want to entertain excuses like they don't have dates. But I haven't been able to do that for many reasons.

Story continues