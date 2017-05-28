    Guests of FIFA 2018 World Cup sure to get warm welcome in Russia: Lavrov

    Indo Asian News Service

    Moscow, May 28 (IANS) Guests and participants of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup will certainly get a very warm welcome in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    Asked by Tass news agency how the upcoming major football events will influence Russia's image worldwide, Lavrov said: "A lot depends on how we arrange everything, how we receive our guests. We are very hospitable.

    "I'm sure that the Russian authorities will do their best to extend a warm welcome to all our guests," he added.

    Lavrov said that the Russian team is unpredictable. "As far as Team Russia's performance is concerned, there is nothing I can say. They are always very unpredictable," he said.

