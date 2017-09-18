Guerrero helps Flamengo back into top four

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 18 (IANS) Peru international striker Paolo Guerrero scored his sixth goal of the Brazilian Serie A season as Flamengo moved back into the top four with a 2-0 victory over Sport Recife.

Guerrero on Sunday struck in the ninth minute before Everton Ribeiro added another goal for the hosts in second-half injury time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sport were reduced to 10 men when Patrick Bezerra was shown his second yellow card in less than a minute for a bad tackle.

The result at Estadio Luso Brasileiro lifted Flamengo to 38 points from 24 matches, 15 points behind leaders Corinthians, who earlier beat Vasco da Gama 1-0.

In Porto Alegre, striker Arthur scored just before halftime as Chapecoense climbed out of the relegation zone with a surprise 1-0 away victory over Gremio.

It meant Chapecoense moved up to 14th while Gremio remained second, 10 points behind Corinthians.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Mineiro drew 1-1 at Avai, Atletico Paranaense won 3-1 at home to Fluminense, Sao Paulo won 2-1 at Vitoria and hosts Cruzeiro beat Bahia 1-0.

