Guatemala's Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes pays tribute to Gandhi

Guatemala City [Guatemala], October 2 (ANI): Guatemala's Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes on Friday participated in an event at the National Palace of Culture to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

Indian Ambassador BS Mubarak also presented a plaque and the autobiography of Gandhi during the event.

"Vice President of Guatemala @GuilleCastilloR participated in an event to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of MahatmaGandhi. Ambassador of India @mubarakbs presented a plaque on Mahatma 150 and the Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi," said India in Guatemala in a tweet.

In the following tweet, the Embassy said, "Vice President of Guatemala @GuilleCastilloR spoke on the importance of the Mahatma Gandhi's message of Non-violence and peace in today's world at the National Palace of Culture."

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

