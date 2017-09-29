Guangzhou Evergrande in running to sign Brazil's Lucas Lima

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 29 (IANS) Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima is open to joining a Chinese Super League football club in January, according to reports in Brazilian media.

Lima's contract with Brazilian Serie A outfit Santos expires on December 31 and the 27-year-old is understood to be considering offers from clubs in China, Europe and Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.

Guangzhou Evergrande -- who are coached by former Brazil manager Luis Felipe Scolari -- are among the frontrunners to sign the playmaker, according to Globo Esporte.

The success of Brazil internationals Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Diego Tardelli at Chinese clubs has served to assure Lima that he can continue his international career should he move to Asia, the portal said.

It added that Evergrande currently have a vacancy for a foreign player following last month's departure of Paulinho to La Liga gaint Barcelona.

Other clubs reportedly interested in Lima include English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace, Hebei China Fortune and Brazil's Palmeiras. Santos are also keen to maintain the player and have offered to double his wages if he signs a new contract.

Lima has been capped 13 times for Brazil since making his international debut in 2015.

