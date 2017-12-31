GST taking toll on textile sales in Surat

Months have elapsed since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out across the nation, but textile traders in Gujarat's Surat continue to remain unhappy with the tax reform. In the textile hub of Surat city, the traders have been complaining that they were hoping for better sales around four-day harvest festival of Pongal, which is set to begin on January 14 and celebrated widely in south India, but the business has halved as opposed to previous years. Billed as India's biggest tax reform since independence in 1947, the GST replaced more than a dozen federal and state levies and was meant to unify the country into a single market. GST was rolled out on July 1.