GST to pave way for huge reforms, says minister

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Calling Goods and Services Tax (GST) a game changer, a union minister on Wednesday said GST-related problems are there only for a few days and will go away shortly, making way for huge reforms in the country.

"GST-related problems are for a few days and will completely end soon. It is just like the problems which people faced after demonetisation. If there weren't problems, there wouldn't have been big reforms," said Minister of State for Law and Justice and Corporate Affairs P.P. Chaudhary at the golden jubilee celebration of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India here.

Chaudhary asserted that GST would turn out to be a game changer.

"There was a colonial tax system which had become the mindset of Indian economy. There was a 'manthan' on it for 13 years and was found that the country must get economic independence. Finally, after 13 years we succeeded in implementing GST. Even the Constitution had become ready in two years and some days," said Chaudhary.

He urged the aspiring company secretaries to make people aware about GST and work in mission mode.

"Company Secretaries have a great role in corporate governance as companies are the backbone of our economy. Expectations from the government has increased and in this scenario, the role of Company Secretaries has also increased," he said.

The minister urged them to work at panchayat and corporation levels to stregthen the economy.

--IANS

rup/nir/dg