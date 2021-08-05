GST to Income Tax to IBC: Are Structural Reforms Suffering Due to Missing Agility?

Shshank Saurav
·4-min read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report has cited that in 2020, global output recorded steepest contraction since the Great Depression of 1929. Indian economy is also facing challenges and reports suggest that GDP in FY 22 will be more or less at a similar level as FY 20. Governments across the world are facing unprecedented crisis and the challenge of getting the economy back on track is taking a toll on fiscal deficit targets due to decline in revenue collection and increased public expenditure.

Agility and responsiveness were the hallmark of Narendra Modi’s first regime. Government’s actions were directed towards achievement of stated objectives and there was a sense that the entire machinery is following the chain of command. However, it appears that Modi 2.0 is coming short on these aspects.

A government’s primary job is to implement a conducive regulatory framework, monitor the implementation and outcomes, and make necessary changes whenever required. The first five years of the NDA government are credited with bringing out major structural reforms but monitoring the outcomes of these reforms and alignment of the legislation with the external developments are missing. Goods and Services Tax or GST is the biggest ever indirect tax reform in this country, but it has been plagued by inefficient technological platform even after more than four years of its rollout. Plethora of notifications has made it a complex taxation regime and even chief economic adviser has admitted that some rationalisation is required. GST is broken and it needs to be fixed.

Same story holds for income tax, where the government announced well-intended initiatives like faceless assessment and faceless appeal. However, the very foundation of such initiatives is broken after the launch of new income tax platform in June. Various activities which were online are now performed manually and the so-called tax reforms have become a case of one step forward, two steps back. Government has held discussions with Infosys (IT service provider for tax platforms) but progress is yet to be seen. Tax professionals had suggested rolling back the earlier website and relaunching the new website once all glitches are fixed but there is no one in the government who can take the lead on this.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was another major initiative of the Narendra Modi government which was aimed to solve the NPA (non-performing assets) crisis. A time-bound resolution was the unique feature of this legislation but delay in closure of the resolution process has raised a question mark on the successful implementation of the law. According to data published on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India website, 79 per cent of the ongoing resolution processes had aged more than 270 days (maximum time allowed under the Act) in March 2021. A prolonged resolution process will push the corporate entity towards liquidation which was not the intent of this law.

There is another grey area highlighted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is related to collusion between creditors and bidders. NCLT has pointed out this issue in the Videocon resolution where the bid amount was very close to the value determined by the creditors. Such resolutions are nothing but looting public money under the grab of a legislative reform because a haircut taken by the public sector financial institution is essentially a loss of taxpayer’s money. This is a trend in cases of resolution of listed companies where value of shares of retail investors is extinguished to zero as part of the resolution plan. In nutshell, a former promoter had made the money by indulging in corrupt practices, incoming promoter will make money after acquiring the company at throwaway price while financial institutions and retail investors are the losers in this entire process.

Our adverse balance of trade with China has ballooned again. Last year when tensions escalated between India and China, there were talks that India will also implement quality control standards for imports from China. Government introduced tax cut in September 2019 with an anticipation of increase in investment but it has not happened. Dividend distribution tax was also abolished from April 2020. Our listed corporates have reported good profits and profit-GDP ratio is at a 10-year high for FY 2020-21 (source: moneycontrol).

At a time when inflation is ticking (though it is transitory) and middle class is struggling, isn’t it appropriate to levy some additional taxes on a temporary basis on big corporates who are making huge profits and give some relief to the needy? Such issues may appear small but they have far reaching implications.

The author is a Chartered Accountant. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • COVID-19: 26 fresh cases, 2 deaths in Haryana

    Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,641, while 26 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,982, according to a bulletin.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • Temperatures remain below normal in Haryana, Punjab

    Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.