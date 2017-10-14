GST dampens Diwali spirit for traders in Kanpur

Traders and shopkeepers dealing in Chinese lights in Kanpur blamed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for a slump in business ahead of the festival of Diwali. The implementation of GST has an adverse effect on festive shopping. It has left many small traders and businesses unhappy with poor Diwali sales. The levy imposed on Chinese products has been fixed at 28 percent, which has inflated prices of raw materials. GST, launched on July 1, is India's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since Independence.