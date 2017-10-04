GST Council will review problems faced by traders: PM Modi on GST implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that he has instructed the Goods and Services (GST) Council to review the problems being faced by traders and business community post the implementation of the tax reform scheme. The Prime Minister added that his Government is willing to make necessary amendments upon recommendations by various political parties and state Governments. PM Modi's remarks come at a time when the Centre has been constantly cornered upon the issue of GST implementation. PM was addressing a group of company secretaries during a programme marking the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.