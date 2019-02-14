GSK Consumer Healthcare's Q3 net profit up 35%

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare on Thursday reported a 35.07 per cent rise in net profit for the October-December quarter.

Its net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 221.06 crore against Rs 163.66 crore reported for the year-ago period, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company's total income for Q3FY19 was Rs 1,241.07 crore, 12.82 per cent higher than Rs 1,100.02 crore earned during Q3FY18, it said.

On the amalgamation of the company with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), it said "presently, the company is in the process of seeking other requisite approvals" after the Competition Commission of India approved the proposed amalgamation on January 23.

On December 3, 2018, the GSK Consumer Healthcare board of directors had approved the plan of amalgamation with HUL.

--IANS

