With growth rate declining every year, don't think economy will achieve $5trillion by 2024: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended an event in Mumbai on Indian economy on October 17. While addressing an event, he said, "I've said this publicly before that to reach a goal of $5 Tn by 2024, as against $2.7 Tn that we had in 2018, would require a growth rate of 10-12% pa. What's happening in BJP regime is that govt is faced with prospect of a declining rate of growth year after year.""IMF has come with statement that India's growth rate during current fiscal year will be only 6.1% as against 7.3% mentioned some months ago. With growth rate declining yr after yr I don't think there's any hope of economy reaching the target of $5 Trillion by 2024," he added..