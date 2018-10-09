Growth projections lift equity indices; metal stocks gain

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Healthy buying in metals and capital goods stocks along with upbeat economic growth projections for India buoyed the key domestic equity indices during Tuesday's morning trade session.

However, broadly negative Asian stock markets dented investors' sentiments.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 34,651.82 points from its previous close of 34,474.38 points.

At 9.25 a.m., it traded at 34,631.83 points up by a little over 157 points or 0.46 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made gains.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,394.75 points during the morning trade session, up 46.70 points and 0.45 per cent.

--IANS

rv/in