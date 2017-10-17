A group of women fought for the right to play football. Will Delhi finally let them have some fun?

One day in March 2017 a group of women – many of whom played for the Delhi state team – showed up at a public football ground in Sarojini Nagar, kitted out in their shorts and cleats. They had recently been granted official permission to use the ground for a few hours of play and were looking forward to the session. When they reached the ground, they found that a boys’ academy was already in training and refused to let the women access it.

It took several months and a series of visits to public officials across Delhi to avail of something as simple as this: a place for women to have fun playing football. “We didn’t move, they didn’t move,” said Jyoti Burrett, a member of the state team. “There was a lot of friction.” The impasse remained for two weeks – each group rushed to the ground hoping get there first; each side played occupying half the ground.

But while the beginning of the Delhi Women Football Players Welfare Association cannot really be described as auspicious, the Association has since become the only open soccer space exclusively for women in Delhi and perhaps in the country. Women of all ages and skill levels can mingle and play at the ground in Sarojini Nagar, with new members accruing through word of mouth. It’s also become a safe space for new players to learn.

No fun without the fundamentals

When they first approached the state government, the women football players were shunted between officials responsible for grounds across Delhi. While these were public grounds and technically open for anyone to access – the women would invariably find them occupied. “They were booked by boys’ academies,” said Burrett. “It was a total failure.”

After several visits and phone calls, the women players managed to reach the sympathetic ear of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi, who promised to help them access a ground in Sarojini Nagar.

Burrett and her teammates were prepared to fight for their use of the ground in court, if it came to that. “At that point we thought we might need legal recourse,” she said. “They [the boys] were very serious when they said ‘we are never going to let you take it.’”

Finally, it was only when Lekhi sent personnel with the team to make sure the women weren’t bothered, that they reached a compromise with the boys’ academy – the women would use the ground three days a week for two hours each.

