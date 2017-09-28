Group A teams to train at BCTA ground for U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Baptist Church Trust Association (BCTA) ground here has been selected for the training of the FIFA U-17 World 2017 Group A teams of Colombia, the US and India.

The teams will start their training sessions here from October 6. The other selected practice grounds are Delhi Rugby ground and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) practice ground.

The 24-team event will see a total of 52 games played over 22 days across six venues in India.

Currently, BCTA, in association with Sudeva Moonlight Football Club -- a semi-professional football club based in Delhi, provides training to budding football players across the country.

"As a football player, I am excited to feel the presence of international players in our own premises. It is happening in my life only because of BCTA and Sudeva, as I come from a very nominal background," said Thoiba, one of the emerging football players of Sudeva Moonlight Football Club who hails from a small village in Manipur.

Despite being a practice arena, the BCTA ground fulfills all the FIFA criteria for main arena where international matches could be played.

Initially, the ground was a dump yard which the BCTA later converted into a ground equipped with international facilities.

