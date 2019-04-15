Group of NRI professionals campaign for PM Modi in LS polls

Many NRI professionals like doctors, engineers, businessmen, IT employees came to India to show their support in Lok Sabha election 2019. Around 1,700 NRIs landed in India and among them, 250 are from Gujarat. NRIs are prioritising largest democratic festival over their profession back in abroad and their motivation is PM Modi. Impressed and influenced with the development of country under the leadership of current government, they are doing door to door campaign with the mission of 'NaMo Again'. Anar Mehta, an NRI based in Boston said, "I am inclined towards Modi because he has done a lot for women safety, gas cylinder, triple talaq and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao."