Group of 23 people to attempt world record by travelling 7 UNESCO sites

A group of 23 people from different parts of the country are trying to create a record to visit the 7 world heritage buildings declared by UNESCO in 12 hours on Sunday. The journey began today from Taj Mahal. After this, they will visit Agra's Fatehpur Sikri, Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur to Humayun's Tomb, the Red Fort and will conclude their journey at Qutub Minar by 4 pm in the evening. A team of the Guinness Book of World Records will also accompany the group. The purpose of this record is to promote tourism in India.