From Ground Zero: Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested by J&K Police, Network18 in Samba Sector with BSF

Aditya Raj Kaul
·5-min read

In a major breakthrough, a terrorist was arrested at midnight in a joint operation of the Anantnag Police and the Samba Police from the outskirts of Jammu city.

Anantnag Police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather, alias Khalid alias Sahil, a terrorist of TRF or The Resistance Front, a frontal name for Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, from Bari Brahmana in Samba district. The operation was assisted by Samba Police.

Zahoor had killed three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam district last year and one policeman at Furrah in the same district. The terrorist is the second-in-command at TRF after Abbas Sheikh.

Anantnag Police SSP Sandeep Chaudhary confirmed the development but refused to divulge further details. Anantnag Police would seek transit remand of Zahoor in a Jammu court on Saturday.

Top sources in the security establishment suggest that terrorist Zahoor was in Samba to collect a weapons’ consignment which was to be dropped via Pakistan through a drone. The international border in the Samba sector has been a major route for weapons’ dropping. With the arrest of Zahoor, a major terror conspiracy has been foiled by J&K Police’s Anantnag team.

Joint multiple-agency interrogation of the terrorist is underway in Jammu. Born in 1985, Zahoor was raised in South Kashmir and was a surrendered terrorist. Zahoor had received terror training by Hizbul Mujahideen in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) around 2004 and later surrendered in 2006. In 2020, he again became active after joining Lashkar-e-Taiba’s TRF.

Last week, Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist from Shopian district, had been caught in a joint operation led by Anantnag Police. Hidayatullah is the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front for Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir valley.

Hidayatullah was involved in making an explosive-laden vehicle last year which was intercepted by security forces. A major terror attack by a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action of Pulwama Police, the CRPF and the Army on May 28 last year, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had confirmed. The drone footage of how the bomb disposal squad exploded the vehicle after evacuating the area was released by J&K Police last year.

The arrests of Hidayatullah and Zahoor have broken the backbone of Pakistan’s terror conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple raids are underway across Jammu and Kashmir based on their interrogation.

Multiple-agency interrogation of Hidayatullah has also revealed startling details of a terror threat to India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The interrogation of Jaish terrorist Hidayatullah Malik, who was arrested from Kunjwani, Jammu, has revealed that Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad was planning to target NSA Ajit Doval and his office at Sardar Patel Bhawan in New Delhi.

Hidayatullah had conducted reconnaissance of the Sardar Patel Bhawan office in New Delhi in May 2019 and the video of the recce was transferred to his handlers in Pakistan. Security, meanwhile, has been beefed up at the office and residence of the NSA.

CNN-News18 had first broken the details of the arrest of Hidayatullah by Anantnag Police last week after following him for three days. Hidayatullah is being probed in the Pulwama terror attack and related cases as well.

The developments come on a day when Network18 travelled to Samba sector and spent considerable time along the India-Pakistan International Border.

Network18 at Ground Zero

On the eve of the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in J&K, Network18 exclusively reports from the Samba sector, at the India-Pakistan international border, on the high-security grid and preparedness of the Border Security Force (BSF) to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan.

Contributing Editor Aditya Raj Kaul travels across several border outposts at the International Border where the BSF recently shot dead a Pakistani intruder and unearthed a tunnel, which was used by terrorists with support from Pakistani Rangers and the ISI to infiltrate into India.

The intruder was killed at the Chak Faquira border outpost in the Samba sector, on the morning of February 8. On January 13, the BSF had unearthed a tunnel in Bobiyaan village along the International Border in Samba sector.

Sources indicate it was earlier believed that terrorists were increasingly using a Nallah (riverine route) to infiltrate over the last few years, now there is a change in strategy with more use of underground tunnels for infiltration.

Terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad have often used these tunnels to infiltrate terrorists into India in recent months.

Months before the Pulwama terror attack shook India on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, Jaish-e Mohammad terrorist Ashaq Nengroo, according to sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA), “used his three trucks to ferry freshly infiltrated terrorists from Jammu border to the Kashmir valley”. “From October 2017 to September 2018, before fleeing to Pakistan, Ashaq transported 33 Jaish-e-Mohammad Pakistani terrorists from Jammu border to Kashmir valley in his trucks”. Sources indicate that Ashaq fled India along with his family in December 2018 using one of the tunnels at the India-Pakistan International Border.

Today, sitting at an undisclosed location in PoK, “(Ashaq) Nengroo is actively working with JeM leadership and is instrumental in infiltration of several Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists through Jammu and Punjab borders along with arms and ammunition,” reveals a senior investigator of the NIA investigating the case.

Security top brass in New Delhi now believes that terrorist Ashaq Nengroo, who is well-versed with the Jammu and Punjab international borders, has been introduced to Khalistani groups by the Pakistan ISI to push arms and ammunitions using drones through Jammu as well as the Punjab border.

Intelligence agencies also believe that Pakistan is desperate to instigate and provoke internal violence in the Kashmir valley after it saw no negative response to India’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Border Security Force (BSF) continues to use latest technology including thermal imagery to detect movement along the border.

While memories of the Pulwama terror attack remain fresh, security forces including the BSF remain vigilant and more than prepared to tackle prevailing threats and terror conspiracy of the Pakistan deep state.

Aditya Raj Kaul is Contributing Editor, News18 group with more than a decade long experience in covering Conflict, Foreign Policy and Internal Security.

Latest stories

  • Checkout Railways' First Economic AC 3-Tier Coach With Aircraft-Style Luxury and Everything Swanky

    This LHB coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

  • Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hermes Bag Painted by Daughter North amid Painting Drama

    To put all the trolls to rest, Kim flaunted the picture of the bag and called it a ‘masterpiece'.

  • Farmers’ Protest: How Will Clarion Call By ‘Jatland’ Impact It?

    Sompal Shastri explains the Jat community’s disillusionment with the BJP, and their preparation for a new role.

  • 'Where's the empathy', asks Jwala Gutta over 'racist replies' on social media post about demise of grandmother

    New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala is appalled over receiving "racist" comments on her social media post in which she mourned the demise of her grandmother.

  • Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Who Sold His House for His Granddaughter's Education

    Mumbai's Desraj is the sole breadwinner of his family since the deaths of his two sons, and plies autorickshaw every day to make ends meet and support his wife, daughter-in-law, and his four grandchildren.

  • Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra In Trouble As His ‘Sold Car’ Booked In Hit And Run Case

    Though Kundra had sold the Audi R8 car four months back, the documents of the vehicle have not yet been transferred to the new owner.

  • Coronavirus Expected to Last Long-term Despite Global Vaccine Rollout

    More than 107 million people have been infected worldwide and nearly 2.4 million have died from Covid-19. But disease experts warned that vaccines won't end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner.

  • Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach

    The Indian Railways on Wednesday rolled out its first air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach. The coaches will be priced between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class, the Railway Ministry said, underlining that the coaches would be economical. The Ministry has touted it to be "synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world." Here are more details.

  • Roaring crowds, roti and Rihanna: the view from a Delhi farm protest camp

    As rhetoric rises on both sides, Indian farmers at the Singhu camp say they are going nowhere Women shout protest slogans at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters Puffing out his chest, his lime green turban luminescent in the morning sun, Surinder Singh made it clear he was a man who would not easily be moved. “We will stay here five years, 10 years if we have to,” the farmer said with a steely smile. “As long as it takes.” A roar of approval greeted his words from fellow farmers who had gathered for breakfast at Singh’s chai stand at the Singhu camp, one of three main protest camps on the outskirts of Delhi. Singh, a small-scale farmer from India’s northern state of Punjab, is just one of hundreds of thousands to have made Singhu his home since November, living out of the back of his now fully furnished tractor trailer. The farmers object vociferously to new laws that constitute the most sweeping reform to agriculture in India for decades. The government of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, says the laws will bring necessary modernisation and private competition to an ailing sector that has left millions of farmers destitute. A candlelit vigil in memory of a person who died at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Farmers say the laws were passed without consultation and will allow for private corporations to control the prices of crops, crush their livelihoods and take away their land. “I was born on my land, my father was also a farmer. I will not let Modi take it away from us,” said Singh, echoing a widespread belief among those in the camps that the new laws will result in them losing their farms. “The government must abolish the black laws. Modi says bad things about us but we are simply protesting peacefully here and eventually we know we will win.” Eleven rounds of negotiation between farmers and the government have failed to reach any compromise. The government has offered small amendments, but for the farmers, it is a black and white issue: the “black laws” must go, and until it happens they are prepared to stay put – indefinitely. Police try to stop residents during a clash with farmers at the Singhu camp on 29 January. Photograph: Arun Kumar/AFP/Getty Images In the months since their protest began the farmers, who are largely from Punjab and Haryana but also Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, have created a slick operation that they say could sustain them for months or even years. In villages in Punjab and Haryana, a system has been put in place where 10 farmers attend the protest in rotation, while those left behind look after the crops and the children. Gyms and libraries of revolutionary books have blossomed across the Singhu camp, and shoulder massages are offered to those who are little stiff from consecutive nights spent sleeping in the back of a tractor. More than 1,500 community kitchens, known as langars, produce dal, rice, curry, biriyani and pizza. Sitting around a basin of dough the size of a baby elephant, three women beamed as they rolled it into 12,000 balls to be made into roti for that day. The months spent camped out in the winter cold have not dampened spirits. Impassioned speeches, many directed at Modi, were made from a stage to a captive audience. Loud cheers greeted the tractors that passed through the camp with up to 15 people clinging on, pumping out beats with the swagger of a convertible. In the afternoon a busload of students from Kerala arrived to offer their support. Small drums and tambourines were handed out to passersby, and a young Sikh adorned in an electric blue and orange turban performed an a cappella version of a Banghra hit by Panjabi MC into a megaphone. Funding has continued to roll in from fundraising efforts in Punjab and Haryana. International Sikh relief groups have also offered assistance, handing out free soap, flip-flops and other essentials to patiently queueing farmers. Among them was Babwinder Kaur. “I am here to take back my rights,” she said. “I have two acres where I grow vegetables and wheat and rice. It is not big but it is all I have. If that is taken away then where will I go, where will the next generation go?” A protest against the new farm laws on the outskirts of Amritsar on 6 February. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images Plans are already being made for how to survive the summer, when temperatures in Delhi can hit almost 50C. With electricity supplies sporadically cut off to the camp by the authorities, discussions are being had about installing solar panels to generate power in the hot summer months. Fans and water coolers have also been put on order. The protest movement by India’s farmers – who make up more than 50% of the workforce – has been the most sustained since Modi came to power in 2014. It is also the first movement to bring the ruling Bharatiya Janata party – known for stifling civilian dissent – to the negotiating table. A protest march in Delhi on 26 January, India’s Republic Day, turned violent. Some farmers stormed the historic Red Fort monument and police retaliated with teargas and batons. Riot police and paramilitary groups descended on the camps with force and attempted to put a stranglehold on the protests, setting up concrete barriers, spikes and barbed wire around the camps. But the response only fuelled the farmers’ determination, and this week Delhi police partially withdrew their officers. Police beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of Delhi on 26 January. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP “We are feeling very angry about the way the government and police have treated us, putting barricades around us like we are criminals,” said Labh Singh, 68, a Punjabi farmer. “We are Indians, this is not the way to treat us. They have called us terrorists, saying we are Khalistan people [part of Sikh separatist movement], but that is very wrong.” The government has stepped up its rhetoric against the farmers over the past couple of weeks, accusing them of being infiltrated by outsiders and professional protesters. In a speech to parliament this week, Modi made it very clear he would not back down. Increased foreign scrutiny of the protests has become a sore spot for the government, which has released statements warning against interventions by foreign celebrities in domestic matters. For the farmers, those interventions are a source of great pride. Posters of Rihanna, who became an unlikely hero to the farmers when she drew attention to their cause on social media, have been hung up outside several of tractor trailers. At a mention of the Barbadian singer, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh from Punjab became emotional. “Rihanna is like our daughter, she is young but still she understand what we are going through here and speaks for us,” he said. “But the Bollywood actors who eat the food that we produce, they have called us traitors and ignored our sorrow. We are very thankful to Rihanna.”

  • ‘Comedy Isn’t a Crime’: Over 100 Artists Rally for Faruqui, Others

    “We call for the dropping or dismissal of these trumped-up charges for all six individuals,” the letter reads.

  • 2021 JAWA 42 motorbike launched at Rs. 1.8 lakh

    Classic Legends has launched its new-generation JAWA 42 motorcycle in India. It is available in three color options: All Star Black, Orion Red, and Sirius White. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a refreshed look and comes with a semi-digital instrument console as well as alloy wheels. However, it retains the BS6-compliant 293cc engine of its predecessor. Here's our roundup.

  • Saudi Woman Activist Loujain al-Hathloul's Family Credits Joe Biden For Her Release

    Hathloul, 31, was provisionally released by Saudi authorities on Wednesday. She was detained in May 2018 with about a dozen other women activists, just weeks before the kingdom's historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers -- a reform they had long campaigned for.

  • Australian Open 2021: 'Bored' Tennis Fan Explains Why She Showed Middle Finger to Rafael Nadal

    There was chaos at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday while Rafael Nadal was playing American Michael Mmoh when a fan interrupted Nadal's serve and showed him a middle finger.

  • ‘Must Not Harm Our Interests’: China Pulls BBC World News off Air Over Controversial Report

    The Chinese foreign ministry has dismissed the BBC investigation as 'false". Britain's government said it showed 'clearly evil acts', and there was strong condemnation from the US State Department.

  • How to Be Meryl Streep? Twitter Has Some Solid Lessons For Kangana Ranaut

    After Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, one Twitter user shared a video of the Hollywood star's speech from her Golden Globes Award night back in 2017.

  • COVID-19 Testing Scam: Bihar Opp Demands Probe Into the Matter

    Bihar has been one of the most affected state during the pandemic, after 20 lakh migrants returned home.

  • Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: What's The Obsession All About?

    Anushka Sharma's post-birth picture brings back conversation about post-pregnancy weight loss.

  • Mahindra Scorpio S3+ variant launched at Rs. 11.67 lakh

    Mahindra has launched a new S3+ base variant for its Scorpio SUV in India at Rs. 11.67 lakh. It joins the existing S5, S7, S9, and S11 trims. The Scorpio S3+ comes with a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine, 7/9-seater layout, 17-inch steel wheels, and LED taillamps. It is offered in four color options of Diamond White, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, and Molten Red Rage.

  • I can call Messi and we can play for seventh title: Guardiola after Bayern match Barcelona's 2009 record

    Doha [Qatar], February 12 (ANI): After Bayern Munich won their sixth title in a year by clinching the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated the German side for their historic feat.

  • Prior to launch, 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 found testing

    Royal Enfield is expected to launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle in India by June.In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.As per the video, it will come with a rounded LED taillight, turn indicators, and new split seats.Here's our roundup.