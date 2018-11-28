Ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor kicks off

The ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor kicked off in Pakistan's Kartarpur on Wednesday. Present at the ceremony were Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present there as India's representatives. The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometers away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. After its opening, pilgrims from India would be able to visit the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak died in 1539.