Griezmann drops hint he could leave Atletico Madrid

Madrid, May 23 (IANS) Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has dropped two major hints that he is preparing to leave the Spanish football club this summer.

The French international said in a TV interview in France on Monday night that there was a "six out of 10 chance" he could leave Atletico for Manchester United, Land he followed that up with stronger declarations on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography "Behind the Smile" the 26-year-old, who last season scored 16 league goals for Atletico, admitted he was frustrated at Atletico going close, but failing to win major titles.

"Players always want more," he admitted, adding "if I have to change teams, I will do so without any problem."

"We have got to a Champions League final and semi-final at Atletico Madrid, we got close, but were just lacking something ... the moment has come when playing well and scoring goals is not enough. Now I want to win titles," said Griezmann.

However, the striker commented that if Atletico were to sign the players they needed to win major title he could be persuaded to stay.

"I am going to make my decision in function to what happens," he commented.

One problem Atletico have, however is that at the moment they are banned from making any new signings by world football governing body, FIFA due to irregularities in signing foreign players for their youth system.

--IANS

tri/vt