Griezmann, Banega banned for 2 matches, Ramos for 1

Madrid, Aug 23 (IANS) Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Sevilla's Ever Banega were suspended for two matches on Wednesday, while Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos was suspended for one.

Griezmann was sent off in a La Liga match against Girona, which ended 2-2, after swearing at the referee who gave him a yellow card for diving in the opponent's penalty area, reports Efe.

The Competition Committee of Spain's Football Federation ruled that the French striker did not mean to insult the referee, so he did not receive a major sanction.

Similarly, Banega was sent off for swearing during a Sevilla-Espanyol game, which ended 1-1, and he too received a two-match ban.

The committee decided to suspend Ramos, Alen Halilovic (Las Palmas) and Alvaro Jimenez (Getafe) for one game each.

Real Madrid appealed Ramos' second yellow card, which he received in the match against Deportivo de La Coruña, but the appeal was dismissed by the committee.

--IANS

gau/bg