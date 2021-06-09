Grief, Outrage After Shootout Kills Pregnant Brazilian Woman

RIO DE JANEIRO: Friends and family of a young pregnant woman killed by a stray bullet during a police shootout with alleged criminals in Rio de Janeiro gathered to mourn on Wednesday.

For them and other residents of the Brazilian city, the death of Kathlen Romeu a Black woman from a working-class neighborhood, or favela was the all-too-familiar outcome of confrontations between police and traffickers. It generated national media attention and some at the cemetery displayed banners of protest.

More than 100 people went to the 24-year-old interior designer’s wake and burial, and they crowded into the narrow alleys of the cemetery. Her grandmother was overcome with emotion and had to be carried out. Few were willing to share their thoughts with reporters.

We just want justice, thats all, one friend said through tears. She declined to provide her name.

Rodrigo Deniz, 25, described himself as Romeu’s best friend. A part of me is being buried now, he said.

Rio’s police have said Romeu was hit by a single shot in her torso during a shootout with criminals. Officers brought her to a nearby hospital, but neither she nor her baby survived. Police have opened three separate investigations into the shootout.

Romeu had a sizeable following on Instagram, where she often shared photos of herself. More recently, she started posting photos of her new pregnancy.

Im discovering myself as a mom, and I get scared thinking about how it will be. … I laugh, cry, and Im afraid. A mixture of feelings, she wrote in a post one week ago. Little one, I feel ready to receive you, love you, care for you!!! God bless us!

Stray bullets have struck at least six pregnant women in Rio since 2017, but Romeu was the first to die, according to Crossfire, a nongovernmental data project that tracks armed violence.

Romeu’s neighborhood, Lins de Vasconcelos, suffers frequent shootouts, even during school hours, Luis Pablo Figueiredo, a local community leader who works with kids, said at the cemetery.

She was our model in the neighborhood: She came from below, started fighting and she made it, Figueiredo said. We can’t take it anymore. We just want peace.”

Lins is only a couple miles from the Jacarezinho favela where last month police killed more than two dozen people they alleged were criminals. One of the citys deadliest-ever police operations, it prompted claims of human rights abuses and days of protest followed.

A Supreme Court ruling last year prohibited police operations in Rios favelas during the pandemic except in absolutely exceptional circumstances. Despite the vague wording, it had a marked impact: The number of shootouts in Rios metropolitan area dropped 38% from 2019, according to Crossfire data.

Still, the group registered more than 4,500 such events in 2020, with more than 100 people hit by stray bullets.

The number of shootouts has crept back up to around pre-pandemic levels, as have the number of deaths Rio state’s official data say resulted from police interventions.

In the wake of the Jacarezinho operation, several justices from Brazils Supreme Court have said last year’s ruling must now be reviewed.

In a tear-filled video post on Instagram on Wednesday, Romeu’s partner Marcelo Ramos laid the blame on “unprepared police.

Last month, there was the massacre in Jacarezinho, now it’s Katy, and next month or tomorrow it’s another family losing someone close, Ramos said. We have to speak out.

