Gridlocks leave tourists stranded for hours at Manali-Rohtang highway

The Marhi area on Manali-Rohtang highway witnessed a heavy jam of vehicles due to tourist season. Vehicles were seen standing stationary on the route with people stepping out of their vehicles and waiting from them to inch ahead. With temperature crossing 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, including North India and summer vacations in schools, a lot of people are making their way to the mountains seeking for some relief. Manali is a snow-capped mountain pass and a tourist spot offering exciting adventure sports.