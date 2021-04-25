Greta Thunberg Urges Global Assistance to India’s Covid-19 Crisis, Desis Call it ‘Internal Matter’

On Sunday, India reported another grim global record with 349,691 new daily Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours. It also recorded a single-day toll of 2,767 fatalities. With India reporting a devastating surge in infections during the second wave, several international leaders and personalities have come forward to urge countries to help with vaccine and drug supplies. For instance, netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the crazy blow of the Covid-19 second wave. And now, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has also expressed solidarity with India.

Sharing a tweet by Sky News, which contains a ground report of the situation at Delhi hospitals, Greta wrote, “Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed.”

Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed. #CovidIndia https://t.co/OaJVTNXa6R — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 24, 2021

The oxygen crisis in Delhi is worrying.

Amid deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen, several hospitals in the national capital have been left with no option but to use their back up stock, with some like Saroj Super Speciality Hospital advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility. While Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), presently running on its back up oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for “immediate assistance”, Saroj Super Speciality, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.

Twenty-five COVID patients in the elite hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in precarious balance on Friday with the scramble for oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs.

However, Greta’s tweet did not sit quite well with some Indians who felt it was unnecessary for her to comment on the country’s “internal matters.”

Greta again dared to put her nose in India’s internal matter!! #indianeedoxygen https://t.co/edMzO65ozN — Sojib (@MakSojib_) April 24, 2021

This is an internal matter of india.. Why is she speaking ….. . . Where are the people who accused her? https://t.co/vSqLG4PfZm — Tanzeelkazmi (@Tanzeelkazmi2) April 25, 2021

"External forces" started interfering "Internal affair" of India! Hope shameless Indian Celebs would open their mouths now! https://t.co/c3FJo7zHok — | فائق | फ़ाएक़ (@Fa__ek) April 24, 2021

Give them a toolkit, and they will help us! https://t.co/g1Truj9Lmb — shubham shinde (@shubham28shinde) April 24, 2021

This is greta who tweeted toolkit about #FarmersProtests . she should not interfere india's internal problem. https://t.co/6arKVEwTfT — Balvinder Singh (@Balvind13952059) April 25, 2021

As India continues to battle a record surge in daily Covid-19 cases, the debate over shortage of oxygen has become a tug-of-war between Centre and the Delhi government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government alleged less supplies of oxygen while the Centre said that it was the state government that was unable to manage logistics of the supply chain and had not arranged for tankers to bring in oxygen.

