Gremio sweat over Luan fitness for Copa Libertadores

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 12 (IANS) Brazilian football club Gremio will wait until the last minute before deciding whether forward Luan will play in their Copa Libertadores quarter-final clash against Botafogo.

Luan is receiving daily physiotherapy in a bid to be ready for Wednesday's all-Brazilian clash at the Engenhao stadium in Rio de Janeiro, according to Gremio coach Renato Gaucho, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are going to wait and see," Gaucho told reporters. "He is improving every day. It's difficult to say if he is going to play or not. If he has any difficulty in his movement we won't take any risks because we could end up losing him for a lot longer."

In other quarter-final matches on Wednesday, Lanus visit Argentine rivals San Lorenzo and Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil host Brazil's Santos.

On Thursday, Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann are at home to Argentine giants River Plate.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores will earn the right to play in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December.

