Gremio midfielder Arthur on Barcelona radar

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 3 (IANS) Spanish giants Barcelona are monitoring young Brazilian Arthur Melo with a view to bringing the midfielder to the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old has been an influential part of the Gremio team that this week earned a berth in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was rewarded by being called up to Brazil's national squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile last month.

"His form in the Copa Libertadores has been attracting the attention of clubs around the world. He has good vision and a refined technique," the Gazetta Esportiva newspaper said of Barcelona's reported interest on Thursday.

Last month, Arthur signed a new contract with Gremio that expires in December 2021.

