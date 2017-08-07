Gremio keep pressure on leaders Corinthians

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 7 (IANS) Gremio kept up the pressure on leaders Corinthians with a 2-0 home victory over Atletico Mineiro in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Pedro Rocha and Fernandinho on Sunday struck first half goals as the Porto Alegre outfit clinched their 12th win in 19 matches to stay second, within eight points of Corinthians, reports Xinhua news agency.

Atletico Mineiro dropped to 14th in the 20-team standings with just six wins.

In Sao Paulo, an early goal from Thiago Heleno handed Atletico Paranaense a 1-0 away victory over defending champions Palmeiras.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Flamengo lost 0-2 at home to Vitoria, hosts Bahia beat Sao Paulo 2-1, Coritiba clinched a 2-0 home victory over Chapecoense, visitors Botafogo held Cruzeiro to a goalless draw while Avai's home clash with Santos and Vasco da Gama's visit to Ponte Preta also finished 0-0.

--IANS

gau/mr