Gremio keep pressure on leaders Corinthians

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 16 (IANS) Midfielder Ramiro scored in second-half stoppage time to hand Gremio a 1-0 victory over Coritiba and keep Brazil's Serie A football title race alive.

The Porto Alegre club moved to within nine points of Corinthians, who lost 2-0 at Bahia following late goals from Vinicius and Regis on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The relegation-threatened Fluminense rose to 12th in the 20-team standings with a 1-0 home victory over Avai.

An 80th-minute strike from former Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego handed Flamengo a 1-0 win at Chapeco, a result that left the Rio side seventh and Chapecoense 16th.

In other matches on Sunday, Palmeiras won 3-1 at Atletico Goianiense and Atletico Mineiro drew 1-1 at Sport.

--IANS

sam/bg