Gremio keep Brazilian Serie A title hopes alive

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 3 (IANS) Gremio kept their title hopes alive by romping to a 5-0 win over Sport Recife in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Edilson and Everton scored in the first half before two goals in as many minutes from Fernandinho and a late strike from Dionatha completed the rout, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We put on a great exhibition," Gremio coach Renato Gaucho said after the match. "The problem isn't that Sport didn't play well, it is that we didn't let them play.

"We scored five goals and Sport were never in the match. My team was tactically disciplined and when the opportunities presented themselves, we scored goals," he added.

The result at Gremio Arena took the Porto Alegre outfit to 43 points from 22 matches, seven points behind leaders Corinthians. Santos are third, give points further back. Sport dropped to 11th with 29 points.

Gremio are aiming for their first Brazilian top flight title since 1996.

--IANS

