'Green stripe of flag enlarged behind Kejriwal', says Prahlad Patel stirring tricolour controversy

Accusing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press conferences, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the green stripes in the flags displayed behind him were distorted and enlarged stating 'It's not in accordance with rules on depiction of national flag'. The Union Minister also wrote to the Centre and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the issue. Watch the full video to know more about this story. Get the latest news and breaking updates, new stories about current events, international happenings and timely updates only on Times Now.