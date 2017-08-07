Greece's Stefanidi wins women's pole vault title at Worlds

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Ekaterini Stefanidi of Greece claimed the women's pole vault title by clearing a 4.91 metres at the World Athletics Championships here.

The 27-year-old on Sunday then added the world title to the Olympic gold medal she won last year in Rio, reports Xinhua news agency.

American Sandi Morris won silver in 4.75 metres and Venezuela's Robeilys Peinado took bronze in 4.65.

Stefanidi had secured the gold medal after clearing 4.82 metres in her third attempt. She failed once at 4.89 but successfully cleared 4.91 metres to claim the gold medal.

She tried three times at 5.02 metres but failed.

--IANS

gau/vt