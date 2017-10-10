Greco Roman wrestling style included in PWL's 3rd edition

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Greco Roman style will be included in the third edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in January 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

In the past two editions, only freestyle wrestling was part of the league.

"Greco Roman style of Wrestling was introduced in first Summer Olympics of 1896 and India has a rich past at the international level with first significant performance (gold medal) at 1962, Jakarta Asian Games," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said.

"Therefore, the inclusion of Olympic style Greco Roman format is a historic move that will offer International exposure to the wrestlers in addition to existing Freestyle Wrestling in the league. This will also take the level of Greco Roman category a notch above."

The previous two successful editions of PWL witnessed a total of 30 Olympians, including 11 Rio Olympic medallists, 16 medallists of World Championships and seven Continental Games champions, in action.

