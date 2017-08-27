Greatest Victories of Ace India Shuttler PV Sindhu

Indian badminton’s poster girl PV Sindhu may just be only 22 years old, but she has already made a name for herself in the world arena.

Indian badminton’s poster girl PV Sindhu may just be only 22 years old, but she has already made a name for herself in the world arena. The Hyderabadi sensation has now added a fresh feather into her already illustrious cap by winning the silver medal at the BWF World Championships 2017.

Let’s now take a look at some of Sindhu’s best victories over the years.

Malaysian Open Title 2013 – Gold

From a young talent to being counted as one of the ace shuttlers, PV Sindhu made the transition in stunning fashion by winning her maiden Grand Prix title in Malaysia.

Guangzhou World Championship 2013 – Bronze

It was in China that Sindhu made the world stand up and take notice of her.

At the prestigious BWF World Championship in Guangzhou, then 18-year old Sindhu’s prize scalp included 2012 Olympic Silver Medallist Wang Yihan.

Sindhu also scripted history by becoming the first Indian shuttler ever to win a singles medal at the World Championships

Copenhagen World Championship 2014 - Bronze

Sindhu’s love affair with the BWF World Championship continued the next year in Denmark. The world number 11 made a thrilling comeback to oust then World Number 1 Shixian Wang in a grueling three setter.

Sindhu crashed out in the semis but only after becoming first Indian ever to win back to back medals at Badminton World Championships.

Macau Open 2013/14/15 – Gold

Sindhu has a special liking for the Grand Prix Event held annually in Macau. The 21 year old has won the title thrice in a row from 2013 to 2015 and will be eager to make it four in four later this year.

Denmark Open Super Series 2015 – Silver

Sindhu was in supreme form in Odense and on her way to the final, she upset the likes of Wang Yihan in the quarters and Carolina Marin in the semis.

Defending Champion Li Xuerui defeated Sindhu in straight games in the final but the scintillating victories to reach the summit clash was phenomenal on her part.

Rio Olympics 2016 – Silver

The biggest moment of Sindhu's career also became Indian badminton’s best moment ever. The prodigious talent became the superstar she is now, courtesy of her silver medal show at this year’s Olympics.

She may have faltered at the last hurdle, but second place was still one better than what India could manage in Badminton in its 116 years Olympics history. Her poise and control in the final against top seeded Carolina Marin showcased her maturity and coming of age.

China Open Super Series 2016 – Gold

After sub par performances in tournaments post the Olympics, Sindhu roared back to life in Fuzhou to claim here maiden Super Series Title.

She is only the second Indian to achieve this historic feat after Saina Nehwal won the China Open in 2014.

India Open 2017 - Gold

Sindhu avenged her Rio Olympics loss by thrashing Carolina Marin in straight games to clinch her maiden India Open 2017 Superseries title. But Marin wasn't the only big name to fall in front of Sindhu at the event.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu outclassed 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal while in the semi-final, Sindhu thumped world number two Sung Ji Hyun to progress.

Glasgow World Championship 2017 – Silver

Sindhu became the second Indian ever to clinch the silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Only Saina Nehwal had previously won a medal at the prestigious tournament in Jakarta. Sindhu lost to Japanese Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in a thriller.