Greatest mistake in modern India was the 'partition': MoS Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh attended an event in Delhi and addressed the public there. He said, "The greatest mistake in modern India was the partition. Gandhi ji had said that if a partition takes place, it will happen only over his dead body. He was disappointed and left for Bengal on the occasion of the first Independence Day. Had we understood that the partition took place only due to the ambitions of a few people, then the discussions on Jammu and Kashmir happening today would not have taken place. There would have neither been Article 370 nor the issue of its abrogation."He further said, "You can see how forward or backward we went, with one accident in the history. The two-nation theory, on the basis of which partition was done, proved to be meaningless the day Bangladesh was formed. "