It's great time to be part of Bollywood, says Tanishaa Mukerji

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is impressed with the roles being written for women, and says it is an exciting time to be part of the Indian film industry.

"When I look back at my journey in showbiz, I don't really think anything about my previous films. But I do think that it has been a long journey, which has been very educational for me," Tanishaa told IANS over the phone.

"Because I learnt a lot over time. I think the industry has grown over time in an amazing way. It is a great time to be an actor and be in this industry at the moment because there is so much more work happening now," added the actress, who made her debut with "Sssshhh..." in 2003.

Recalling the time when she entered the industry, Tanishaa said: "When I came in, it was much more limited with respect to what all you could do. Now you can do so much. You are allowed to explore so many facets of female characters in the acting space and that is phenomenal.

"Because when I was doing it, people were like 'ohh you know you do the pretty, sweet girl' and that is it...You were not able to show any other characteristic."

Tanishaa, who is the sister of actress Kajol and daughter of veteran star Tanuja, has featured in projects like "Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao", "Tango Charlie", "Neal 'N' Nikki" and "Sarkar Raj".

On the small screen, she was seen in a season of "Bigg Boss" and stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 7".

What's next?

"I have shot an independent film in the US. It is titled 'Code Name Abdul'. It will be coming out sometime next year. I have also done a short film called 'Life is Short'.

"I am in the acting space and very excited about the work which I am doing," added the actress, who has been invited to the 26th Festival of India and Parade, to be held in Fremont, California on August 19.

Tanishaa will be feted with the title 'Grand Marshal' at the event. Also, the Federation of Indo Americans of Northern California will be hosting their fifth annual FOG film festival from August 15-17. Tanishaa's movie "One Two Three" will be screened at the fest.

Talking about the event, she said: "It is quite an honour to represent India on foreign shores. Because when you are away from the country, you feel more towards your country."

The actress will be taking out time to explore the place and catch up with some of her friends.

"I am going to see my friends, will be travelling around. I will be checking out Napa Valley and vineyards as well."

